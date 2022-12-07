Advertisement
Camilla Parker Bowles wore Queen Elizabeth’s sparkling sapphire-and-diamond tiara for the second time in a month at last night’s Buckingham Palace Diplomatic Corps Reception. She also wore her husband, King Charles IIIembroidered ,’s blue coat, which turns out to belong to another member of the royal family.

The navy coat is a traditional Saudi robe called a daqlah. It was given to Charles, who was Prince of Wales at the time, by designer Yahya Al Bishri when he went to Saudi Arabia in 1998.

Last night, the 75-year-old monarch wore a silver-embroidered robe over a navy frock and the Belgian Sapphire Tiara.

She also donned her father’s sapphire-and-diamond earrings and choker. At last month’s state banquet, the Queen Consort wore the identical jewels but added a sapphire drop.

The Queen Consort has worn her husband’s jacket. The Platinum Jubilee was this summer. Kate Middleton and Prince William attended the lavish dinner. Diana wore Queen Elizabeth’s jewellery.

40-year-old royal wore diamond drop earrings and the Lotus Flower tiara. It was also red Jenny Packham. First Diplomatic Corps reception of Charles and Camilla’s reign. It was the first at Buckingham Palace since the 2019 epidemic.

