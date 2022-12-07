Cast of “Sanak” spotted in Lahore

Advertisement
  • The cast of Sanak was spotted in Lahore.
  • As a number of movies that had been delayed owing to the coronavirus epidemic will soon be released.
  • Shyraa published the movie’s announcement poster on Instagram.
The cast of Sanak was spotted in Lahore. As a number of movies that had been delayed owing to the coronavirus epidemic will soon be released, 2022 appears to be a fantastic year for moviegoers.

Sanak, starring Shyraa Roy, Muneeb Ali, Murad Kazmi, Beenish George, Marhoom Bilal, and many others, is one of the many movies set for release.

Shyraa published the movie’s announcement poster on Instagram. The Sanak cast and crew recently attended a meet & greet at Cafe de Bella in Lahore.

The movie, which is now being filmed in Lahore and Ayubia, is expected to hit theatres in 2023. Hassan Fareed is directing the movie, and Vikram Bhatt, a legendary writer and filmmaker in Bollywood, wrote the script.

In cameo appearances, the movie also features a few other well-known local stars.

