Catherine Zeta-Jones’ family life with Michael Douglas gets better every year

In an interview, she says that her family “gets better and better” with each passing year.

She also reveals that she performed all of her own stunts for the film National Treasure.

Catherine Zeta-Jones believes that life with her family "gets better and better" with each passing year, and she couldn't be happier about it.

The actress, who is 53 years old, was seen on the red carpet at the premiere of National Treasure: Edge of History in Hollywood on Monday night with her son, Dylan Douglas, who is 22 years old.

“Every second spent with this dude is a delight. To put it simply, he’s a good son. It’s simply the greatest there is, “The actress, who is a mother of two and has been married to fellow actor Michael Douglas since the year 2000, revealed her date to the publication PEOPLE. (They also have a daughter together, Carys, who is 19 years old.)

She continues by saying, “I mean, each year gets better and better, and I think having such good friends in our family makes it even better,” which is great.

In the interview, Zeta-Jones also reveals that she performed all of her own stunts for the film National Treasure, and happily, she did not sustain any injuries. “You have to do certain stunts in movies and other stuff,” she says. “Certain stunts.” “Except if your name is Tom Cruise and you really, really want to jump off of an aircraft.”

“I’m not Tom and I admire him for all he does. But for me, it’s a wonderful career. Those stunt people are wonderful,” the actress adds.

In addition, the Welsh entertainment industry veteran expresses her desire to “direct at some time” and convey her “personal tale through the lens” in the future.

Zeta-Jones, who plays the villain Billie in the series and has described her as a “black-market antiquity dealer,” reveals that in addition to appearing in the series, she is a major fan of the film version of the story that was released in 2004 and starred Nicolas Cage.

“It hasn’t lost that National Treasure vibe,” she adds of the Disney+ drama, whose main character Jess is performed by a rookie named Lisette Olivera. Olivera is also the show’s creator.

She also attended the Los Angeles premiere of her new Netflix Addams Family series on a Wednesday in November, and she took her son Dylan with her to that event as well. This event marks the second major premiere that the film and TV star has attended in the last month, and it comes less than a month after the first.

