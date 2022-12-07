Advertisement
date 2022-12-07
date 2022-12-07

Charlize Theron says “early tragedy” in her life made her realise that “You Don’t Have Forever”

  • Charlize Theron tells The Hollywood Reporter that she runs her own life.
  • She says she loves being a mom more than being an actor or a producer.

Charlize Theron runs her own life completely.

The 47-year-old actress talked to The Hollywood Reporter about a wide range of topics for the magazine’s new cover story. She said she likes doing things for herself because “it’s my life, and I want to be a part of it.”

“One thing that early tragedy brought me is the realization that you don’t have forever. You just don’t,” the Fast X actress said. “And it’s easy to be like, ‘Oh, it’s one movie,’ but then it’s another movie and another.”

While she doesn’t “want to sound like I’m carrying some message on my sleeve,” Theron noted that she does “think for women, we worry [that] if we don’t work harder and we don’t keep pushing, we will never quite arrive.”

“And it is exhausting. I never feel like, ‘Oh, I can just f—ing enjoy this,’ ” she admitted.

Theron also told THR that while it can be difficult, “you do get more perspective as you get older, and, at almost 50, it does get easier.” “And my kids help,” she said of daughters August, 7, and Jackson, 10. “I love being a mom more than I like being an actor or a producer. And I never thought I would say that. If somebody said to me tomorrow, ‘You can’t do both,’ would I be sad to give up acting? Of course. But it would be a no-brainer for me.”

The Oscar winner didn’t say what the “early tragedy” in her life was, but she has talked in the past about the night her mother, Gerda, killed her father Charles in self-defense when Theron was 15 years old. (There were no charges.)

Theron told in December 2019 that Charles came into their home with a gun while he was drunk. He “shot through the door three times” into a bedroom where Theron and Gerda were hiding. Then, “in self-defense,” Theron’s mother shot Charles and killed him.

“I’m not embarrassed to talk about it because I think the more we talk about these things, the more we realise we’re not alone in any of them,” Theron said. “I think this story has always been to me about what it’s like to grow up with addicts and how that affects a person.”

