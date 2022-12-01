Danny Masterson rape case declared a mistrial

Danny Masterson rape trial mistrial.

Danny Masterson rape trial mistrial.

According to Deadline and the AP, the jury couldn’t decide on Wednesday. Masterson’s 2001-2003 rape allegations divided the panel.

10 people told Deadline Masterson was innocent on Count 1. 8 jurors found him not guilty, 4 guilty. 7-5 not guilty on Count 3. The jury is hopelessly deadlocked, Judge Charlaine F. Olmedo said. Mistrial.

Olmedo told Deadline a retrial could occur in 2023. Before Thanksgiving, Olmedo declared a mistrial.

The 46-year-old actor was accused in 2020 with raping three women between 2001 and 2003. A Los Angeles court ordered him to face trial after he pleaded not guilty to all three allegations in 2021. Prosecutors say all the alleged offences happened at Masterson’s house, and all three accusers testified last May.

Deputy District Attorney Reinhold Mueller recounted the charges of three women who said Masterson had intercourse with them without permission.

J.B. (who reportedly had two incidents with Masterson in September 2002 and April 2003 that were recorded at the Hollywood police station in April 2004), a model named C.B. who was Masterson’s girlfriend for five or six years, and an actress named N.T.

Masterson’s a Scientologist. Judge Charlaine Olmedo stated the hearings “would not become a Scientology trial,” but Masterson’s opinions regarding rape under Scientology did play into the case.

Judge Olmedo denied Masterson’s mistrial petitions.

In March 2017, the LAPD’s Robbery Homicide Division investigated Masterson for sexual assault. Masterson was accused of a fourth rape in November 2017.

