Deepika Padukone will showcase World Cup trophy in Qatar

Deepika Padukone may be the first global actor to unveil the FIFA World Cup trophy.

She will fly to Qatar to take part in the most-watched sporting event in the world.

Two-time winner of the TIME Magazine award has often been honoured along with world leaders.

Advertisement

Deepika Padukone is a superstar who was born in India. Over the course of her career, she has given her home country a lot to be proud of. The actor, producer, business owner, and mental health advocate may be the first global actor to unveil the FIFA World Cup trophy during the finals. This is just one more thing she has done around the world that stands out.

A source says that the superstar will fly to Qatar to take part in the most-watched sporting event in the world. At the packed stadium, he will unveil the FIFA World Cup trophy, which may be the first or one of the very few times that an Indian or international actor has been given this honour in the history of FIFA.

After representing India at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival, where she served on the jury, and being the only Indian on the list of the World’s Top 10 most beautiful women according to the “Golden Ratio of Beauty,” Deepika Padukone has a global appeal that keeps growing. So, it’s not surprising that Deepika Padukone is the only Indian to be chosen as the global face of luxury brands like Louis Vuitton and Cartier and even pop culture brands like Levis and Adidas.

The two-time winner of the TIME Magazine award has often been honoured along with world leaders. This time, Deepika will be putting India back on the map at FIFA 2022, and the whole world will be watching as Deepika puts India back on the map.

Also Read Iconic Om Shanti Om pose of Shah Rukh Khan & Deepika Padukone made into cake Iconic Om Shanti Om pose of Shah Rukh Khan & Deepika Padukone...