  • Divya Agarwal makes her relationship official with Apurva Padgaonkar
  • Padgaonkar is said to own a number of restaurants in Mumbai.
  • Apurva Padgaonkar stole the show
  • On Monday night, Divya was having a big party for her 30th birthday.
The world of television keeps changing all the time. They don’t waste a single day if they don’t make the top news stories in the world of show business. On Monday, well-known TV actor Divya Agarwal threw a big birthday party, and many other TV actors were there, including Baseer Ali, Kishwer Merchant, Miesha Iyer, and Nikita Bhamidipati. But businessman Apurva Padgaonkar stole the show when he asked the birthday girl to marry him in front of everyone. What happened next is as follows.

On Monday night, Divya was having a big party for her 30th birthday. At the start of the party, Divya looked surprised when businessman Apurva Padgaonkar gave her the proposal she had been waiting for since she was a child. Padgaonkar is said to own a number of restaurants in Mumbai.

The paparazzi at the party caught this moment on camera and congratulated the couple.

Not only that, but people like Baseer Ali, Kishwer Merchant, Miesha Iyer, and Nikita Bhamidipati were seen at the party. Esha Gupta, a Bollywood actor, was also there and gave the birthday girl a big hug.

Donal Bisht and Ridhima Pandit, who are both actors, were also spotted at the party.

Divya’s song “Resham Ka Rumal,” which was just released, has been seen more than 10 million times on YouTube.

