Divya Aggarwal confirms engagement with Apurva Padgaonkar, shares photos

Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Aggarwal just had her birthday, and in her most recent Instagram post, she made it official that she is dating Apurva Padgaonkar. She posted pictures of them together that were very romantic, and she called herself “his baico” (wife) in the post.

She shared the photos and wrote, “Will I ever stop smiling? Probably not. Life just got more sparkly and I found the right person to share this journey with. His ‘baico’. A forever promise. From this important day, I will never walk alone.”

In the pictures she posted on Monday, Divya and Apurva can be seen hugging each other. In one of the pictures, Divya shows off her ring, and in another, he gives her a kiss on the forehead.

A post shared by Divya AmarSanjay Agarwal (@divyaagarwal_official)

