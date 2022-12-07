Do you believe Prince Harry and Meghan Markle should be given human rights award?

Advertisement
  • Prince Harry and Meghan given The Ripple of Hope Award for speaking out against racism.
  • Guest host Rob Rinder said they didn’t have “humility” to accept the award.
  • He said other activists deserved it more than the royal couple.
Rob Rinder has criticized Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for accepting a human rights award when other activists deserved it more. We want to know if you agree with him.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were given The Ripple of Hope Award last night (November 6) for speaking out against “structural racism” and mental health issues.

Robert from Judge Rinder said that the couple didn’t have enough “humility” to accept the award given to them for speaking out against racism in the royal family.

During Tuesday’s Good Morning Britain, the guest host said, “Surely what you would do is have the deep, clear, and honest humility as a human being to know that there are real people out there for whom you should accept the award, given the real human rights work they do.”

Rinder said, “Given what’s going on in the world, the idea that I or anyone else here would accept a human rights award seems at the very least – to use the language of that world – problematic.”

The Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Foundation gave Prince Harry and Markle Meghan  the award, which came before the couple’s upcoming Netflix documentary.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s titles at risk after December 9th
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s titles at risk after December 9th

The second reading of the Removal of Titles bill is scheduled for...

