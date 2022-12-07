Ellen Pompeo’s acceptance speech at People’s Choice Awards

Ellen Pompeo has been named the 2022 Female TV Star.

The Grey’s Anatomy star won the top honour at the People’s Choice Awards.

She was nominated alongside Millie Bobby Brown, Kristen Bell, Mandy Moore and Mariska Hargitay.

The Grey’s Anatomy star won the top honour at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards, which were held on December 6 at The Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. She was nominated alongside Millie Bobby Brown of Stranger Things, Kristen Bell of The Woman in the House Across from the Girl in the Window, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan of Never Have I Ever, Mandy Moore of This Is Us, Mariska Hargitay of Law & Order: Special

Ellen praised the audience for cheering for the show “so loudly” as she took the stage to claim her prize. Ellen has as Dr. Meredith Grey on Grey’s Anatomy for 19 seasons.

“On my way up to the stage, a nice guy named Zack just said to me, ‘You brought me and my mom closer together,'” she shared. “I hear stories like that every day and everywhere I go. And I think we all know that that’s the power of storytelling, it brings us together and our stories wouldn’t matter if they weren’t touching all of you. You are the reason we do it.”

Ellen then dubbed herself a “smart lady” because she agreed with Kris Jenner, who earlier in the night shared, “It is because of the fans that we’re here tonight.”

“We do have one of the greatest jobs in the world,” Ellen continued. “And we wouldn’t be able to do it without your love and support.”

Ellen, whose last episode as a full time cast member will air Feb. 23. on ABC, recently thanked fans on social media for supporting her tenure as TV’s Dr. Grey. “I am eternally grateful and humbled by the love and support you have all shown me, Meredith Grey and the show for 19 seasons,” she wrote in a Nov. 17 Instagram post. “Through it all….none of it …would have been possible without the best fans in the world. You all are RIDERS and you all have made the ride so fun and ICONIC!!”

However, Ellen is simply saying goodbye for now, as she also wrote that she’ll “definitely be back to visit.”

Ellen has been preparing to scrub out from Grey’s for some time, as in August it was announced that she would appear in season 19 in a “limited capacity.”

Not to mention, in a December 2021 interview with Insider, the actress shared that she had “been trying to focus on convincing everybody that [Grey’s Anatomy] should end.”

She added, “I feel like I’m the super naïve one who keeps saying, ‘But what’s the story going to be, what story are we going to tell?’ And everyone’s like, ‘Who cares, Ellen? It makes a gazillion dollars.'”

Please know that Ellen won’t be gone from our TV screens for long before you fall into cardiac arrest. A new limited series for Hulu will star and be executive produced by the mother of three children.

The untitled project is based on a true story in which Ukrainian-born adoptive parents living in the US accused their adopted daughter of being an adult scam artist.

