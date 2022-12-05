Emily Ratajkowski oozes confidence after enjoying evening with Pete Davidson

The Gone Girl actress’ public appearance occurred one day after Pete Davidson’s visit to her city residence.

The 31-year-old model wore a large red ski jacket over a black sweater that revealed a silver portion of her stomach.

She paired the outfit with tattered jeans and bright yellow sneakers to complete her ensemble.

Advertisement

Sunday in New York City, Emily Ratajkowski exuded confidence as she bundled up for a walk with her kid and a friend.

The 31-year-old model wore a large red ski jacket over a black sweater that revealed a silver portion of her stomach.

She wore tattered jeans and bright yellow sneakers to complete her ensemble.

Her dark brown hair was parted down the center and cascaded in waves down the sides of her face.

She wore heavy brown shades and oversized silver earrings to shield her eyes.

Sylvester, her one-year-old son, donned a bright red beanie that extended above his skull.

Advertisement

The Gone Girl actress’ public appearance occurred one day after Pete Davidson’s visit to her city residence.

The relationship was confirmed in November when the couple was sighted in New York City sharing their first passionate embrace.

Also Read