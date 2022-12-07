Advertisement
Esra Bilgic sizzles in extreme BOLD pictures

Articles
Turkish actress Esra Bilgic rose to fame as a result of the play Ertugrul. She has amassed a sizable fan following throughout the world, including Pakistan, thanks to her superb performance and her innocent appearance. There is no denying that viewers enjoyed her performance as Halima Sultan in the Ertugul drama series.

Esra Bilgic married Gokhan Tore in 2017. But the terrible thing was that Esra and Gokhan divorced in 2019 and went their own ways. Nobody has been able to determine the cause of the abrupt divorce up until this point.

Esra Bilgic is a well-known model and TV actress who is frequently spotted posing for pictures for commercials. Esra has the advantage of effortlessly adjusting to many kinds of characters, which is a plus. She took part in a picture shoot in Pakistan for Maria B’s winter line. And a sizable number of people in Pakistan are adhering to it.

The popular Turkish actress Esra Bilgic, however, has recently appeared in fresh photos that have gone viral on social media. She is wearing a white and white western outfit. Despite being a Muslim actress, she is shown in the viral photos pushing some of her boundaries. People started remarking that while her character in the play Urtugul Ghazi was very courteous, in real life she is bold as soon as the photos started to circulate on social media.

Check out the images of Esra Bilgic, the actress from Ertugrul Ghazi, dressed in western attire, below.

