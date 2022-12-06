Felony trends for Morning Show of Nida Yasir On Twitter

Felony trends for her Morning Show of Nida Yasir On Twitter

Felony trends for her Morning Show of Nida Yasir On Twitter. In the past ten or so years, Pakistan has experienced a period of morning shows and the controversies that have resulted from them.

Every major television network had its own morning show and recycled the same wedding weeks and beauty advice. However, the tendency has been reversing as numerous of these programs have been cancelled. The current crop of morning shows focuses primarily on the news and takes the form of conversations.

But Nida Yasir’s Good Morning Pakistan show has endured. People still enjoy watching her show and find it to be quite timely.

Ayesha Mano recently gained popularity after her dance on the song Dil Ye Pukare Aaja went viral. She was invited to appear on Nida Yasir’s show, which had a wedding preparation theme. Her appearance on the show received a lot of flak after her viral video.

When she told Nida about her popular video, Nida was impressed:

However, internet users are upset because Nida called her on her show, and as a result, the hashtag #NidaStopObscenity is trending on Twitter. People are criticizing the practice of calling on viral sensations while completely neglecting the true talent in the nation.

