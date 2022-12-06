Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Felony trends for Morning Show of Nida Yasir On Twitter

Felony trends for Morning Show of Nida Yasir On Twitter

Articles
Felony trends for Morning Show of Nida Yasir On Twitter

Felony trends for Morning Show of Nida Yasir On Twitter

Advertisement
  • Felony trends for her Morning Show of Nida Yasir On Twitter
  • Tendency has been reversing as numerous of these programs have been cancelled.
  • The current crop of morning shows focuses primarily on the news and takes the form of conversations.
Advertisement

Felony trends for her Morning Show of Nida Yasir On Twitter. In the past ten or so years, Pakistan has experienced a period of morning shows and the controversies that have resulted from them.

Every major television network had its own morning show and recycled the same wedding weeks and beauty advice. However, the tendency has been reversing as numerous of these programs have been cancelled. The current crop of morning shows focuses primarily on the news and takes the form of conversations.

But Nida Yasir’s Good Morning Pakistan show has endured. People still enjoy watching her show and find it to be quite timely.

Ayesha Mano recently gained popularity after her dance on the song Dil Ye Pukare Aaja went viral. She was invited to appear on Nida Yasir’s show, which had a wedding preparation theme. Her appearance on the show received a lot of flak after her viral video.

When she told Nida about her popular video, Nida was impressed:

However, internet users are upset because Nida called her on her show, and as a result, the hashtag #NidaStopObscenity is trending on Twitter. People are criticizing the practice of calling on viral sensations while completely neglecting the true talent in the nation.

Advertisement

Also Read

How Yasir Nawaz helps his wife Nida Yasir with home duties
How Yasir Nawaz helps his wife Nida Yasir with home duties

Yasir Nawaz helps his wife Nida Yasir with home duties. Nida and...

Advertisement

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Reason for death of Harrison Wagner son of Jack and Kristina Wagner, has been notified
Reason for death of Harrison Wagner son of Jack and Kristina Wagner, has been notified
Pakistani actor Babrik Shah announces sudden death of his son
Pakistani actor Babrik Shah announces sudden death of his son
Face-saving Xi's decision to abandon his signature policy
Face-saving Xi's decision to abandon his signature policy
Anushka Sharma looks attractive in black and white photoshoot
Anushka Sharma looks attractive in black and white photoshoot
Paris Hilton has a big announcement
Paris Hilton has a big announcement
Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren explained what attracted them to do the Yellowstone spin-off
Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren explained what attracted them to do the Yellowstone spin-off
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story