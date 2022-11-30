Fleetwood Mac’s Christine McVie Dead at 79

Advertisement
Articles
  • Christine McVie, 79, died Wednesday after a “short illness.”
  • “She was unique, talented, and remarkable.
  • She was a great musician and friend. “
Christine McVie, 79, died Wednesday after a “short illness.” The band tweeted Wednesday, “There are no words to explain the pain of Christine’s loss.”

She was unique, talented, and remarkable. She was a great musician and friend. “We were blessed to have her,” the statement said. We loved Christine individually and collectively and are grateful for our memories. She’ll be missed. McVie’s death cause is unknown. Her relatives said she died after a “short illness” in a second Instagram post.

Christine McVie’s family released a statement announcing her death. After a brief illness, she died quietly in the hospital on November 30, 2022.

She was with relatives, her family said. We ask that you respect the family’s privacy at this terrible time and remember Christine as an amazing human being and widely adored artist. Christine McVie”

Fleetwood Mac began in London in 1967; McVie joined in 1970.

Mick Fleetwood, Stevie Nicks, Lindsey Buckingham, and Christine’s ex-husband John Graham McVie were also in the band.

1968-1976: 1968-1976: Never had kids. Christine then married Portuguese keyboardist and composer Eddy Quintela from 1986 until 2003. She told the Guardian in 2013: “I never had children.” Always a career.

Stevie [Nicks] said it was either/or. The guys had kids, but Stevie and I didn’t. Never happened. The proper guy eluded me. Not by not trying.”

Despite splitting up, the McVies performed for years. Christine quit in 1998.
She subsequently confessed on “Today” that she departed because she “had a phobia of flying” and “hadn’t flown in 15 years.”

