Florence Pugh looks stunning in pink gown at British Independent Film Awards

Florence Pugh, star of the film Black Widow, joined a number of other celebrities on the red carpet at London’s Old Billingsgate on Sunday, before the 25th British Independent Film Awards.

The 26-year-old actress looked stunning in a pink gown with a low-cut neckline as she posed on arrival while whipping the gown’s detachable mesh train into the air.

It was considerably more calm than her appearance at the Venice Film Festival in September, where off-camera arguments with actress and director Olivia Wilde on the set of Don’t Worry Darling reportedly marred the film’s premiere in the historic Italian city.

The star of Don’t Worry, Darling was accompanied by actresses Jenna Coleman, 36, who wore an off-the-shoulder semi-sheer black floor-length dress, and Daisy Edgar-Jones, 24, who looked elegant in a black trouser suit embellished with silver sequins.

