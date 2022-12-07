Gabby Windey revealed that she is open to the possibility of dating

Gabby Windey said she is open to the “possibility” of dating Vinny Guadagnino

She will also cohost the 2023 tour of Dancing With the Stars.

The former NFL cheerleader got engaged on The Bachelorette’s season 19 finale.

According to Gabby Windey, she is open to the “possibility” of dating Vinny Guadagnino, the Jersey Shore star and another contestant on Dancing With the Stars.

“I think it’s a possibility. I don’t know, we’ll have to wait and see,” the former Bachelorette, 31, said of Guadagnino, 35, while on the red carpet at the People’s Choice Awards on Tuesday, December 6. “Gabby, tan, laundry,” she joked, referring to the MTV series’ famous “GTL” tagline, “Gym, tan, laundry.”

While on the red carpet, Windey also admitted that she wasn’t getting enough attention “in the DMs” and said that “now is the time” for any potential suitors who wanted to make a move.

On episode 31 of DWTS, where the MTV star was the opponent, the ABC personality and her partner Val Chmerkovskiy finished in second place. The native of New York finished in seventh position. In addition to winning contestant Charli D’Amelio, Guadagnino, Heidi D’Amelio, and Daniel Durant, the former ICU nurse will cohost the forthcoming 2023 DWTS tour.

Red Carpet Fashion for the 2022 People’s Choice Awards

The co-stars haven’t held back when it comes to online flirtation since the last season of the dancing competition ended.

In November, the Chippendales star referred to Windey as his “baby mamma” in an Instagram comment on her page, while she returned the favor by calling him her “main man.” In another flirty exchange, Windey teased that she was on her way over when Guadagnino captioned a photo, “Stop looking for the one…be the one, and let them all come to you.”

The former NFL cheerleader addressed the twosome’s relationship for the first time on the “Chicks in the Office” podcast two days after those messages. “I mean, we’re friends. We were on [Dancing With the Stars] together. Apparently both of us just like to kind of stir the pot,” she said at the time. “Which is, like, funny. But [the rumors] did happen out of nowhere.”

On the November 14 episode of DWTS, Windey—who got engaged to Erich Schwer on The Bachelorette’s season 19 finale—discussed their failed relationship.

“The end of our relationship happened because we weren’t completely in step and in sync with each other in our common goals or just the way we approach life,” she explained to Chmerkovskiy at the time.

The Bachelor Nation alum spoke exclusively to Us Weekly one week later and said that she would be open to dating Guadagnino and would say yes if he asked her out on a date, adding that she “could use a pick me up.”

