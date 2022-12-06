Ford and Mirren explain what made them do Yellowstone spin-off

The Dutton family tree was entirely created by Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren.

The Yellowstone prequel series, debuts on December 18.

It marks just Harrison’s second series regular role on a television series ever.

The Dutton family tree was entirely created by Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren.

The two seasoned actors play the lead roles in the Yellowstone prequel series 1923, which debuts on Paramount+ on December 18. However, just because the two are stepping into the Duttons’ world does not imply they have consulted Yellowstone’s own Kevin Costner for advice.

“I respect Kevin enormously and his body of work and everything he’s done, and the work he’s doing in Yellowstone,” Harrison exclusively told E! News at the 1923 premiere Nov. 4. “But I’m on my own path.”

Harrison continued, “We haven’t had a chance to catch up, but I’m looking forward to it.”

When it came to saying yes to 1923, which marks just Harrison’s second series regular role on a television series ever—he’ll also star in Apple TV+’s Shrinking, alongside Jason Segel, in January—it all came down to the scripts.

“I wanted to do it because I like the writing,” he said. “I thought it was an incredibly ambitious and vigorous character to play and it seemed like a good idea.”

Helen didn’t talk to Kevin, either—although her explanation was a bit simpler.

“No, I haven’t spoken to Kevin, actually,” she told. “I don’t know him! Maybe we’ll all get together one of these days.”

We doubt there would be enough whiskey in the world for a gathering of the Dutton family that size.

1923 offered the Oscar-winning actress the chance to delve even more deeply into her love of history, which she has actively pursued throughout her life.

“I’ve always been fascinated by American history, especially the American West,” Helen explained. “Many years ago, I was doing theater here and I took a train from San Francisco to Detroit, to ride across those amazing plains that the people who came west walked across. I was so blown away by the realization of the effort and the courage and the struggle of that.”

