Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Entertainment
  • Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren explained what attracted them to do the Yellowstone spin-off
Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren explained what attracted them to do the Yellowstone spin-off

Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren explained what attracted them to do the Yellowstone spin-off

Articles
Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren explained what attracted them to do the Yellowstone spin-off

Ford and Mirren explain what made them do Yellowstone spin-off

Advertisement
  • The Dutton family tree was entirely created by Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren.
  • The Yellowstone prequel series, debuts on December 18.
  • It marks just Harrison’s second series regular role on a television series ever.
Advertisement

The Dutton family tree was entirely created by Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren.

The two seasoned actors play the lead roles in the Yellowstone prequel series 1923, which debuts on Paramount+ on December 18. However, just because the two are stepping into the Duttons’ world does not imply they have consulted Yellowstone’s own Kevin Costner for advice.

“I respect Kevin enormously and his body of work and everything he’s done, and the work he’s doing in Yellowstone,” Harrison exclusively told E! News at the 1923 premiere Nov. 4. “But I’m on my own path.”

Harrison continued, “We haven’t had a chance to catch up, but I’m looking forward to it.”

When it came to saying yes to 1923, which marks just Harrison’s second series regular role on a television series ever—he’ll also star in Apple TV+’s Shrinking, alongside Jason Segel, in January—it all came down to the scripts.

“I wanted to do it because I like the writing,” he said. “I thought it was an incredibly ambitious and vigorous character to play and it seemed like a good idea.”

Advertisement

Helen didn’t talk to Kevin, either—although her explanation was a bit simpler.

“No, I haven’t spoken to Kevin, actually,” she told. “I don’t know him! Maybe we’ll all get together one of these days.”

We doubt there would be enough whiskey in the world for a gathering of the Dutton family that size.

1923 offered the Oscar-winning actress the chance to delve even more deeply into her love of history, which she has actively pursued throughout her life.

“I’ve always been fascinated by American history, especially the American West,” Helen explained. “Many years ago, I was doing theater here and I took a train from San Francisco to Detroit, to ride across those amazing plains that the people who came west walked across. I was so blown away by the realization of the effort and the courage and the struggle of that.”

Also Read

Harrison Ford Returns to Iconic Indiana Jones Role
Harrison Ford Returns to Iconic Indiana Jones Role

Harrison Ford is taking on one of his most famous roles one...

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Producers of Netflix movie Troll teased sequel titles Troll 2
Producers of Netflix movie Troll teased sequel titles Troll 2
Priyanka Chopra takes internet by storm in her dark pink attire
Priyanka Chopra takes internet by storm in her dark pink attire
Florence Pugh looks stunning in pink gown at British Independent Film Awards
Florence Pugh looks stunning in pink gown at British Independent Film Awards
Netflix looking to add classic my Dr. Frankenstein by Guillermo del Toro
Netflix looking to add classic my Dr. Frankenstein by Guillermo del Toro
BTS RM and Suga are frank about their post-military plans
BTS RM and Suga are frank about their post-military plans
Piers Morgan labels Prince Harry, Meghan Markle documentary 'wretched' and 'despicable'
Piers Morgan labels Prince Harry, Meghan Markle documentary 'wretched' and 'despicable'
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story