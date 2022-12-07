Heather Rae El Moussa reveals if baby will watch Selling Sunset

Heather Rae El Moussa was interviewed by Laverne Cox at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards.

The reality show is nominated for a Reality Show of 2022 Award.

For a while, Heather Rae El Moussa won’t be giving the remote to her firstborn.

The 35-year-old, who is married to Tarek El Moussa, stated whether or not she will let their unborn child, whose sex they announced in July, to watch Selling Sunset, in which Heather has appeared since season one.

What is the quick response? Yes, but not before a certain age.

“I don’t even let my stepdaughter Taylor, who’s 12, watch it yet,” Heather exclusively E! News’Laverne Cox at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards. “So, I’d say 15 or 16.”

Their infant must yet grow before he can participate in the drama that makes up Selling Sunset, and as fans are well aware, there is never a lack of drama.

The conflict between Heather and her other cast members and Christine Quinn was shown on camera throughout the entire series, and at one point in season four, Tarek spoke on the subject.

When asked by Laverne who lives for the drama the most on Selling Sunset, Heather had some names in mind.

“Well, she’s no longer on the show, so I can’t say her anymore,” Heather teased, “but I’d say Chelsea [Lazkani].”

As for if Heather misses filming with Christine, who exited after season five? She said, “100 percent no.”

Of all, not every scene in Selling Sunset is fraught with anxiety and drama. Notably, the day of Heather and Tarek’s wedding on October 21 was documented for season five. And it turns out that Tarek and Heather’s current favourites, Baccarat champagne glasses and wine, were presented to them on the occasion of their wedding.

As Heather explained, “It’s so beautiful to display them so we use it as like an accessory.”

Being that Selling Sunset is nominated for The Reality Show of 2022 Award at tonight’s ceremony, Heather and Tarek might be taking home a trophy to place next to those shiny glasses

