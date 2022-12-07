Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Hina Ashfaq performs on Badi Mushkil by Madhuri Dixit as respect

Hina Ashfaq performs on Badi Mushkil by Madhuri Dixit as respect

Articles
Advertisement
Hina Ashfaq performs on Badi Mushkil by Madhuri Dixit as respect

Hina Ashfaq performs on Badi Mushkil by Madhuri Dixit as respect

Advertisement
  • Hina performs on Badi Mushkil by Madhuri Dixit as respect.
  • She is both an actress and a model.
  • She has made appearances in social media and television commercials.
Advertisement

Hina Ashfaq is both an actress and a model. When it comes to advertising, many firms choose Se first because she began her career as a model.

She has made appearances in social media and television commercials. Due to her ability to wear any garment elegantly, she has also served as the face of numerous fashion lines.

Additionally making her acting debut, Hina can be seen in dramas. She has appeared in the films Alif, Paposh Nagar Ki Neelam, and Munkir. She appeared in the movie Thora Jee Le as well. Hina Ashfaq constantly relishes the present. She performed while a guest at the wedding of bloggers Warisha Khan and Azlan Shah, proving that she is a skilled dancer.

Hina performed some of her favourite Madhuri Dixit songs. She performed a dance routine to the songs Choli Ke Peechay and Badi Mushkil.

Here is a video of Hina doing her breathtaking dance routine at Warisha’s wedding:

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

Advertisement

A post shared by Hina Ashfaque Hussain Minhas (@hinaashfaq)

In her tribute performance to Madhuri Dixit, Hina demonstrated her prowess as a dance floor burner.

Also Read

WATCH: Hina Ashfaq shares a funky video in gym wear
WATCH: Hina Ashfaq shares a funky video in gym wear

Hina Ashfaq is a stunning Pakistani actress and model. Her modeling career...

Advertisement

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Kathy Hilton seems distracted at Mariska Hargitay's People's Choice Award moment
Kathy Hilton seems distracted at Mariska Hargitay's People's Choice Award moment
Photos: Neelam Muneer rocks chic look in latest viral pictures
Photos: Neelam Muneer rocks chic look in latest viral pictures
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry reach NYC despite criticism
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry reach NYC despite criticism
Ayeza Khan discusses obstacles in her acceptance speech
Ayeza Khan discusses obstacles in her acceptance speech
Prince William to comment on Meghan, Harry's Netflix documentary
Prince William to comment on Meghan, Harry's Netflix documentary
Navin Waqar displays her fitness while wearing western clothing
Navin Waqar displays her fitness while wearing western clothing
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story