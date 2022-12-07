Jennifer Lawrence explains why having a family scared her.

Advertisement
Jennifer Lawrence recalls her maternal feelings.

The Hunger Games actor commented on her anxieties about motherhood when pregnant with son Cy.

Jennifer, who married a gallerist in 2019, told Viola Davis she made Causeway before her wedding. “Pandemic followed. Two years later, I’m pregnant and we go back.” Added she, “Creating a family was terrifying. If I mess up… Is it hopeless? I was terrified of messing up.”

Jennifer, 32, said it was “very amazing” since Causeway paralleled her personal situation. b”I’m miserable every day as a mom. Guilty “admitted. “I’m playing with him and wondering if he wants to. If so, where? Outdoors. He’s cold? He’s sick? Be inside? Sufficient? Is this brain-boosting?”

Viola, 57, shared a story that reflected her anxieties since becoming a mom.

“I locked my daughter in the car and it was sweltering,” she told Jennifer. “I was overwhelmed. Back was my daughter. She’s joyful, but Target makes me anxious. Target rocks! I close the car door and realise I’m missing my keys.”

Throwing herself “Viola, who shares 12-year-old Genesis with Julius Tennon, screamed. It’s like a Greek tragedy. “Jesus, baby!” Two men appeared. “My baby is in the car!” I yelled. Baby!”

“What am I holding? Phone, “How to Get Away With Murder star. “Two men whose necks I gripped told me to phone 911. Oh, OK. After calling 911, I yelled at the operator. I swore everything imaginable. They pulled her out.”

Viola said, “This narrative took seconds.”
Jennifer remembered an encounter with Cy.

“I drove around with mine unbuckled,” she added. “He was flying, teetering. Good! We practically all killed our babies.”

