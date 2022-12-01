Jennifer Lopez says she wants to remake ‘Gigli’

Jennifer Lopez wants to remake Gigli with Ben Affleck.

Joe Sabia quizzed Lopez about her film and TV performances in Vogue’s “73 Questions” video. When asked which project she’d want a sequel to, she said “Gigli.”

“Awarded!” Lopez laughed at Sabia’s humor.

“Who made you laugh between takes?” he questioned. Ben, said Lopez, 53.

Lopez said she regrets turning down the 2002 Diane Lane–Richard Gere thriller Unfaithful, that her 2006 Hector Lavoe biopic El Cantante is her most under-appreciated film, and that 2019’s Hustlers was her most challenging.

Justin Bartha and Christopher Walken appeared in Martin Brest’s criminal comedy Gigli. Lopez portrayed Ricki, who was paid to help Affleck abduct someone.

In January, Affleck, 50, said it was “simple” to sign on for Gigli, which he now calls a “renowned catastrophe.”

“That movie showed me how much a movie’s context impacts how people interpret it,” he remarked. “For such a renowned bomb, relatively few people witnessed it. It’s useless. It’s a cow with a horse’s head. Because my friendship with Jennifer Lopez was selling magazines and generating excitement, the studio predicted, “They want a romantic comedy.” The couple is wanted. More!”

Affleck said the movie “didn’t work,” but he was glad he got to meet Jennifer.

