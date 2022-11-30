Johnny Depp, Amber Heard become most searched celebs on Google

Amber Heard tops the list of 2022’s most popular celebrities.

Johnny Depp trails closely after in the second position.

NFL quarterback Tom Brady placed fourth with four million clicks.

Amber Heard, who remained in the news throughout her domestic-violence lawsuit with ex-husband Johnny Depp, tops the list of 2022’s most popular celebrities.

According to Celeb Tattler, which analyzed the Google Trends data points of 150 celebrities, Johnny Depp, the star of Pirates of the Caribbean, trailed closely after in the second position.

According to sources, the late British queen Queen Elizabeth II ranked third with 4.3 million searches.

According to reports, NFL quarterback Tom Brady placed fourth with four million clicks. In the midst of a divorce from his wife Gisele Bündchen and a brief 40-day retirement, he returned to the field.

Pete Davidson, who has a long number of celebrity companions tied to his burgeoning love popularity, took the sixth slot, surpassed by his nine-month girlfriend Kim Kardashian, a popular figure.

It took 3.5 million searches for Kim Kardashian to reach the fifth slot, which may be somewhat attributable to the pair’s split in August of this year as well as the conflict with ex-boyfriend Kanye.

Elon Musk, the new owner of Twitter, ranked seventh with 3.19 million searches, according to the Evening Standard, citing Celeb Tattler.

Will Smith followed in eighth place, followed by Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown in nine, and Zendaya in tenth.

