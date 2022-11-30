Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Johnny Depp, Amber Heard become most searched celebs on Google

Johnny Depp, Amber Heard become most searched celebs on Google

Articles
Advertisement
Johnny Depp, Amber Heard become most searched celebs on Google

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard

Advertisement
  • Amber Heard tops the list of 2022’s most popular celebrities.
  • Johnny Depp trails closely after in the second position.
  • NFL quarterback Tom Brady placed fourth with four million clicks.
Advertisement

Amber Heard, who remained in the news throughout her domestic-violence lawsuit with ex-husband Johnny Depp, tops the list of 2022’s most popular celebrities.

According to Celeb Tattler, which analyzed the Google Trends data points of 150 celebrities, Johnny Depp, the star of Pirates of the Caribbean, trailed closely after in the second position.

According to sources, the late British queen Queen Elizabeth II ranked third with 4.3 million searches.

According to reports, NFL quarterback Tom Brady placed fourth with four million clicks. In the midst of a divorce from his wife Gisele Bündchen and a brief 40-day retirement, he returned to the field.

Pete Davidson, who has a long number of celebrity companions tied to his burgeoning love popularity, took the sixth slot, surpassed by his nine-month girlfriend Kim Kardashian, a popular figure.

It took 3.5 million searches for Kim Kardashian to reach the fifth slot, which may be somewhat attributable to the pair’s split in August of this year as well as the conflict with ex-boyfriend Kanye.

Advertisement

Elon Musk, the new owner of Twitter, ranked seventh with 3.19 million searches, according to the Evening Standard, citing Celeb Tattler.

Will Smith followed in eighth place, followed by Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown in nine, and Zendaya in tenth.

Also Read

Helena Bonham Carter thinks, Johnny Depp is vindicated during the Heard’s trial
Helena Bonham Carter thinks, Johnny Depp is vindicated during the Heard’s trial

Helena Bonham Carter thinks Johnny Depp will make a comeback to the...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Shashi Kapoor's death anniversary: he denied a National Award
Shashi Kapoor's death anniversary: he denied a National Award
Samantha Ruth
Samantha Ruth "badass cop": Mahesh Babu calls Adivi Sesh
Malaika Arora breaks down in tears over a 'life decision'
Malaika Arora breaks down in tears over a 'life decision'
Kareena Kapoor's Sabyasachi saree and Monique Lhuillier gown
Kareena Kapoor's Sabyasachi saree and Monique Lhuillier gown
'The Recruit:' Noah Centineo & Laura Haddock's tense meeting
'The Recruit:' Noah Centineo & Laura Haddock's tense meeting
Anand Gandhi says Kantara celebrates ‘toxic masculinity’
Anand Gandhi says Kantara celebrates ‘toxic masculinity’
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story