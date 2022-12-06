Julia Roberts pays tribute to George Clooney as she wears dress filled with his face

Matt Damon and his Ocean’s 11 co-stars ridiculed Clooney for stealing Bill Clinton’s stationery.

Sheryl Crow, Garth Brooks, Sacha Baron Cohen, and Big Bird attended the event.

Julia’s black gown contained the history of actor in pictures.

At the annual Kennedy Center Honors, renowned actress Julia Roberts showed her support for multitalented actor George Clooney by wearing a couture garment featuring the actor’s visage.

Julia’s long black gown contained framed photographs of the actor’s whole career, from early headshots to his portrayal as Doug Ross on ER and a famous polka-dot magazine photoshoot.

Other celebrities and political personalities, including Matt Damon, Patti LaBelle, Sean Penn, US Vice President Kamala Harris, Sheryl Crow, Garth Brooks, Sacha Baron Cohen, and Big Bird from Sesame Street, attended the event.

Clooney was also ridiculed on stage by his Ocean’s 11 co-stars Matt Damon, who recalled that Clooney had “stole Bill Clinton’s stationery and wrote fake notes to actors saying how much the president loved their movies”

His father, Nick, also praised him, saying, “George’s best and most important work is still ahead of him.”

