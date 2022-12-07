Kate Middleton wore gold hoop earrings made by a designer who got a business loan from The Prince’s Trust.

The charity helps young people with entrepreneurship, job placement, and education.

Kate reused Princess Diana’s emerald and diamond choker as a headpiece.

Kate Middleton wears clothes that are good for the environment.

The Princess of Wales, who is 40 years old, went to Harvard University on Friday. She wore a grey pencil-cut dress with long sleeves and black heels. Her gold hoop earrings were made by a designer who got a business loan from King Charles III’s charity, The Prince’s Trust.

The charity helps young people between the ages of 11 and 30 with entrepreneurship, job placement, and education. In 2009, the charity gave London-based designer Lenique Louis a £2,000 (about $2,400) loan.

Louis focuses on making things by hand, and the success of her jewelry led to her being chosen as an ambassador for the charity. Tuesday, she shared an article from The Mail on Instagram that said the earrings were made with recycled gold and were packaged in a way that was good for the environment.

“This is a testimony to never give up on your dreams!” she added in the post’s caption. Speaking to The Mail, Louis said, “Back in 2009, I never would have thought that someone within the Royal Family would be showcasing my jewelry.

” She added, “She could have gone to any of the big houses, but she wanted to get them from an independent designer — who was helped by her father-in-law.”

During the royal couple’s three-day trip to the United States, Kate Middleton wore the earrings out in public. At the end of the trip, they went to the second annual Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony, where Kate reused Princess Diana’s emerald and diamond choker, which she once wore as a headpiece.

Kitty Kelley, a royal biographer, says that Diana tried to put it over her head, but it got stuck. She liked how it looked across her forehead so much that she decided to wear it that way for the evening.

The Prince of Wales says that the Earthshot Prize Awards, which he started in 2020, are his way of giving people hope that environmental problems and climate change can be solved quickly.

A source close to the couple told Media that he and Princess Kate are “excited to be able to bring that to the United States and inspire people in the U.S. and around the world through the incredible stories we are going to tell.”

