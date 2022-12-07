Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
  • News
  • Entertainment
  • Kate Middleton wears earrings made by designer of business loan from King Charles’ Prince’s Trust
Kate Middleton wears earrings made by designer of business loan from King Charles’ Prince’s Trust

Kate Middleton wears earrings made by designer of business loan from King Charles’ Prince’s Trust

Articles
Advertisement
Kate Middleton wears earrings made by designer of business loan from King Charles’ Prince’s Trust

Kate Middleton wears earrings made by designer of business loan from King Charles’ Prince’s Trust

Advertisement
  • Kate Middleton wore gold hoop earrings made by a designer who got a business loan from The Prince’s Trust.
  • The charity helps young people with entrepreneurship, job placement, and education.
  • Kate reused Princess Diana’s emerald and diamond choker as a headpiece.
Advertisement

Kate Middleton wears clothes that are good for the environment.

The Princess of Wales, who is 40 years old, went to Harvard University on Friday. She wore a grey pencil-cut dress with long sleeves and black heels. Her gold hoop earrings were made by a designer who got a business loan from King Charles III’s charity, The Prince’s Trust.

The charity helps young people between the ages of 11 and 30 with entrepreneurship, job placement, and education. In 2009, the charity gave London-based designer Lenique Louis a £2,000 (about $2,400) loan.

Louis focuses on making things by hand, and the success of her jewelry led to her being chosen as an ambassador for the charity. Tuesday, she shared an article from The Mail on Instagram that said the earrings were made with recycled gold and were packaged in a way that was good for the environment.

“This is a testimony to never give up on your dreams!” she added in the post’s caption. Speaking to The Mail, Louis said, “Back in 2009, I never would have thought that someone within the Royal Family would be showcasing my jewelry.

” She added, “She could have gone to any of the big houses, but she wanted to get them from an independent designer — who was helped by her father-in-law.”

Advertisement

During the royal couple’s three-day trip to the United States, Kate Middleton  wore the earrings out in public. At the end of the trip, they went to the second annual Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony, where Kate reused Princess Diana’s emerald and diamond choker, which she once wore as a headpiece.

Kitty Kelley, a royal biographer, says that Diana tried to put it over her head, but it got stuck. She liked how it looked across her forehead so much that she decided to wear it that way for the evening.

The Prince of Wales says that the Earthshot Prize Awards, which he started in 2020, are his way of giving people hope that environmental problems and climate change can be solved quickly.

A source close to the couple told Media that he and Princess Kate are “excited to be able to bring that to the United States and inspire people in the U.S. and around the world through the incredible stories we are going to tell.”

Also Read

King Charles to join Kate Middleton at Christmas carol service
King Charles to join Kate Middleton at Christmas carol service

The Prince of Wales and the Queen Consort will join the Wales...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Katrina Kaif is having fun in the Hills during the winter season
Katrina Kaif is having fun in the Hills during the winter season
Wells Adams jokingly describes his wife Sarah Hyland's personality at People's Choice Awards
Wells Adams jokingly describes his wife Sarah Hyland's personality at People's Choice Awards
Heather Rae El Moussa reveals if baby will watch Selling Sunset
Heather Rae El Moussa reveals if baby will watch Selling Sunset
Shania Twain attended the people's choice awards in a transparent leopard dress
Shania Twain attended the people's choice awards in a transparent leopard dress
Meghan Markle talks about having ‘suicidal thoughts’ at award ceremony
Meghan Markle talks about having ‘suicidal thoughts’ at award ceremony
Gabby Windey revealed that she is open to the possibility of dating
Gabby Windey revealed that she is open to the possibility of dating
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story