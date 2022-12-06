Keke Palmer says her parents did good job of ensuring she was not exploited as child actress

Keke Palmer spoke about exploitation as a child actor on a podcast.

She said her parents made sure she wasn’t exploited in ways that made her feel less as a person.

Palmer’s most recent film, Nope, explores themes of exploitation in the entertainment industry.

Keke Palmer acknowledges the support and guidance provided by her parents throughout her journey as an actress.

Palmer, who is now 29 years old, mentioned in a recent episode of the podcast The Envelope produced by the Los Angeles Times that her parents made sure she was never “exploited in ways that made me feel less as a person” while she was growing up in the entertainment industry as a child actor.

“The exploitation, I don’t think it’s always this terrifying thing,” Palmer told co-host Yvonne Villareal in the episode, after speaking about themes of exploitation at the heart of her most recent movie, Jordan Peele’s Nope. “I think sometimes, many of the times, it is, but other times, it’s just kind of like a part of it.”

Palmer went on to explain that she thinks “everybody’s exploited in the entertainment industry.”

“I think it becomes dangerous when you are exploited against your will or you are exploited in the ways that you do not wish,” she told the outlet. “You look at a situation like Britney Spears, and she was exploited in ways that just totally were unfair and not aligned with probably what she truly wanted as a young woman.”

During his appearance on the podcast, Palmer mentioned that the nature of exploitation in Hollywood is depicted in the film Nope through the character of Nope played by Steven Yeun. According to Palmer, Yeun's character "goes from being the exploited Asian kid on a very popular American television show to then exploiting himself as an adult, years later."

