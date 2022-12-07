Kelly Clarkson won the title of Daytime Talk Show of 2022

The American Idol winner expressed how thrilled she was to be acknowledged by the public.

“I’m having a date night with my daughter,” Kelly said after accepting her award

The Kelly Clarkson Show helped Kelly Clarkson win the title of Daytime Talk Show of 2022, which she discovered during the 2022 People’s Choice Awards on December 6. (You can view the full list of winners here.)

The American Idol winner expressed how thrilled she was to be acknowledged by the public for her conversational abilities after winning her prize at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.

“This is really cool to get because this is where the people vote and I feel like for the last 20 years—well that is my whole career—has been people literally voting me in,” Kelly joked. “This is very important to me because this is why I have an entire career because you all have been supporting me that long.”

Her son Remington, 6, and daughter River Rose, 8, whom she shares with her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock, also received a special greeting from Kelly.

“I’m having a date night with my daughter,” Kelly said after accepting her award from Ana Gasteyer and Niecy Nash. “And Remi, I know you are at home, you’re not feeling well, but we love you. This is really cool to get.”

Kelly must thank the staff that support her talk programme in order for her award speech to be considered complete.

“NBC, thank you so much,” she said. “You’ve been incredible. My whole team at the Kelly Clarkson Show, thank you so much for supporting us. We love our show and thank you so much. I’m going to go get ice cream with my baby girl.”

A leading magazine recently previously announced on November 7 that The Kelly Clarkson Show had been extended through 2025. Since its debut in 2019, the NBCUniversal Syndication Studios-distributed series has won numerous Daytime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show and Host.

River Rose by Kelly Clarkson, 2022 NBC's People's Choice Awards

River Rose by Kelly Clarkson, 2022 NBC’s People’s Choice Awards

The “Since You Been Gone” singer will return to The Voice for season 23 even though Kelly’s talk show keeps her more than busy.

For an unique season brimming with fresh musical talent, Kelly will join Blake Shelton (who is in his final season) and new coaches Niall Horan and Chance the Rapper.

