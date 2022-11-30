“I was genuinely saddened by the guest’s experience,” the Nov. 30 statement said. “

Racism is unacceptable.

These sentiments are abhorrent, and the person should resign immediately.”

Advertisement

The royal couple’s spokeswoman comments on an incident during a reception.

Kensington Palace’s spokeswoman addressed the incident after Buckingham Palace reported an employee left after making “very regrettable statements” to Sistah Space CEO Ngozi Fulani.

“I was genuinely saddened by the guest’s experience,” the Nov. 30 statement said. “Racism is unacceptable. These sentiments are abhorrent, and the person should resign immediately.”

The prince is aware of the incident and supports the measures taken against the palace employee, the spokeswoman said.

Ngozi attended Camilla’s domestic violence awareness event on Nov. 29. The CEO tweeted “mixed emotions” after her visit.

A member of King Charles III’s squad questioned the domestic abuse activist about her history, she claimed.

Advertisement

The Palace promptly launched an inquiry after learning about the interaction.

“Unacceptable and unpleasant words were expressed,” the statement said. We’ve contacted Ngozi Fulani and invited her to share her experience in person.

“In the meanwhile, the person has stepped down from her honorary post,” the statement said. All House members are reminded to maintain diversity and inclusiveness standards.

Buckingham Palace refused to identify the royal servant, and Sistah Space said on Twitter, “It’s the system that has to be fixed.”

“Yes, she was offensive, but naming her would make us just as awful,” Sistah Space said. “Be gentle.”

Also Read The official residence of Kate and William will always be Kensington Palace William and Kate will eventually move back into their Kensington Palace. The...