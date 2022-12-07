Khloe Kardashian almost missed The People’s Choice Awards

Khloe Kardashian almost didn’t make it on stage to win the People’s Choice Award

She was trying to fix her hair at the time.

Khloe went on to share her gratitude for the fans who awarded them the prize.

The Kardashians on Hulu received an award, and when it was revealed, momager Kris Jenner walked up to accept the trophy and address the absence of Khloe.

“Khloe was sitting next to me one second ago,” Kris explained to the audience. “Oh, here she comes! Khloe, Khloe, Khloe!”

So, where was she? Just getting ready for her close up.

“I am out of breath,” Khloe noted. “I was trying to fix my hair.”

Up onstage and with perfect locks, Khloe went on to share her gratitude for the fans who awarded them the prize.

“Thank you guys so much,” Khloe added. “I am so honored and happy to be here and just that we are able to live our lives in front of the TV and that you guys want to watch it.”

And Khloe isn’t the only one who feels thankful for the opportunity to share it all with viewers.

Kris added, “We definitely have one of the best jobs in the world and I get to work with my family. It is because of the fans that we’re here tonight. You guys always make us feel at home no matter where we end up and wherever we land. We are working on season three right now and it couldn’t be better.”

The reality series premiered on the streaming service April 14 and just finished airing its second season last month.

The paternity lawsuit against Tristan Thompson, who shares children True Thompson, 4, and a now-baby boy with Khloe, was disclosed to Khloe and her family while the cameras were rolling throughout the two seasons of the show. Fans watched the family deal with many ups and downs throughout that time.

The Good American co-founder admitted that wasn’t the easiest experience to film—and she isn’t the only one who feels that way. “That was hard,” Khloe said in an April interview, with Kim Kardashian adding, “I think that was hard for me too.”

Viewers later in season two got to follow Khloe’s journey as she gave birth to her and Tristan’s son through a surrogate, who was born before Khloe found out about his paternity claim. Khloe was open and honest about how she felt about the circumstance and how the arrival of her kid would be a good thing.

“This is the strangest, most f–ked up situation,” Khloe vented during the Sept. 22 episode. “But once he’s here, he’s gonna be the blessing. He’s gonna be the ray of light.”

The 38-year-old added later on in the episode, “I would not know what to do if it wasn’t for my family.”

