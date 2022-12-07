Kim Kardashian and Larsa Pippen avoid each other at starry Art Basel bash

Kim Kardashian avoided ex-friend Larsa Pippen at an Art Basel afterparty in Miami on Friday.

The Skims founder didn’t mingle with Pippen at the unofficial afterparty for Wayne and Cynthia Boich’s Art Basel bash.

“The [Kardashian] sisters didn’t see Larsa Pippen,” the insider said. “

Khloé, Jenner, Travis Scott, and Williams were photographed sipping Casamigos reposado with Kardashian. Don Julio 1942 was also reportedly shot.

Spy: Jenner and “Sicko Mode” rapper were “loving on each other” Marcus Jordan may have diverted Pippen from her ex-friend.

In January, the “RHOM” star said she and Kardashian were friends.

“I think we’re doing well.” I think there was a lot of misunderstandings,” “We’re all sorry. We’re doing great.”

In July 2020, Kardashian, Kourtney, and Khloé unfollowed Pippen on Instagram, and their friendship began to fade.

The dynamic team had reportedly grown apart.

“[Pippen and Kardashian] are friends, but not close friends,” a source said at the time, adding that Kardashian “never followed” Pippen since she “doesn’t follow that many people” and that the notion that she unfollowed Pippen is “not true.”

Pippen appeared to insult Kardashian on “RHOM” in December, but she later disputed it.

Skkn founder and her family allegedly turned on Pippen because of her relationship with Tristan Thompson, who shares a 4-year-old daughter with Khloé.

Pippen said Kanye West got between them. While Kardashian and Pippen avoided each other, other celebs mingled till dawn.

Leonardo DiCaprio, Tobey Maguire, and Richie Akiva were across the room from the Kardashian-Jenners. DiCaprio reportedly drank vodka sodas.

Shay Mitchell, Dixie D’Amelio, and Bella Thorne arrived around 2 a.m. Grammy winner Miquel was “having a blast” and sang “Adorn” from the DJ booth. The spy said Justin Combs also DJed.

Hailey Bieber and Zo Kravitz were at Gala’s back bar. Jenner and Scott hung out as Bieber drank 818 Tequila.

