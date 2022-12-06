Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Kirstie Alley dead at 71 after short battle with cancer

Kirstie Alley dead at 71 after short battle with cancer

Articles
Advertisement
Kirstie Alley dead at 71 after short battle with cancer

Kirstie Alley dead at 71 after short battle with cancer

Advertisement
  • Kirstie Alley has died.
  • She was 71 when she died.
  • The statement said that she “passed away after a battle with cancer that was only recently found.
Advertisement

Kirstie Alley has died. When she died, she was 71.

Son William “True” Stevenson, 30, and daughter Lillie Price Stevenson, 28, told the news on their mother’s social media accounts Monday night. The statement said that she “died after a battle with cancer that wasn’t known about until recently.”

The statement said, “She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us sure of her never-ending joy of life and the adventures that lie ahead.”

From 1983 to 1997, Alley was married to Parker Stevenson, and they had children together. She was first married to Bob Alley from 1970 to 1977.

Alley would have turned 72 next month. The statement called her a “amazing, fierce, and loving mother.”

“As famous as she was on screen, she was an even better mom and grandma,” said her children.

Advertisement

“Our mother’s enthusiasm and love for life, her children, grandchildren, and many animals, as well as her never-ending joy in making things, were unmatched. They make us want to live life to the fullest, just like she did.”

They requested for privacy and thanked fans for their support and prayers.

From 1987 to 1993, Alley was the star of “Cheers.” Winner of an Emmy and a Golden Globe in 1991.

She was in “Drop Dead Gorgeous,” “Veronica’s Closet,” “It Takes Two,” “Sibling Rivalry,” “Shoot to Kill,” “Loverboy,” “Runaway,” and the “Look Who’s Talking” series.

John Travolta praised her early on when they were both in “Look Who’s Talking.”

“My connection with Kirstie was one of the most special I’ve ever had,” the 68-year-old actor and Scientologist wrote on Instagram. “Kirstie! We’ll meet again.”

Advertisement

Also Read

Nadine Dorries and Kirstie Allsopp’s clash over Channel 4 privatization
Nadine Dorries and Kirstie Allsopp’s clash over Channel 4 privatization

The Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries said it was time for broadcaster to...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Tory Lanez released from house arrest to prepare for trial
Tory Lanez released from house arrest to prepare for trial
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle receive warning by Princess Diana's former butler ahead of their show
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle receive warning by Princess Diana's former butler ahead of their show
Prajakta Koli talks about ring that she received from Karan Johar
Prajakta Koli talks about ring that she received from Karan Johar
Prince Harry has authority to stop release of his Netflix show's teaser?
Prince Harry has authority to stop release of his Netflix show's teaser?
Will Kajol work with Shah Rukh Khan again? Know here
Will Kajol work with Shah Rukh Khan again? Know here
Video of Khloe Kardashian working out in gym goes viral
Video of Khloe Kardashian working out in gym goes viral
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story