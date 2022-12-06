Kirstie Alley dead at 71 after short battle with cancer

Kirstie Alley has died.

She was 71 when she died.

The statement said that she “passed away after a battle with cancer that was only recently found.

Son William “True” Stevenson, 30, and daughter Lillie Price Stevenson, 28, told the news on their mother’s social media accounts Monday night. The statement said that she “died after a battle with cancer that wasn’t known about until recently.”

The statement said, “She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us sure of her never-ending joy of life and the adventures that lie ahead.”

From 1983 to 1997, Alley was married to Parker Stevenson, and they had children together. She was first married to Bob Alley from 1970 to 1977.

Alley would have turned 72 next month. The statement called her a “amazing, fierce, and loving mother.”

“As famous as she was on screen, she was an even better mom and grandma,” said her children.

“Our mother’s enthusiasm and love for life, her children, grandchildren, and many animals, as well as her never-ending joy in making things, were unmatched. They make us want to live life to the fullest, just like she did.”

They requested for privacy and thanked fans for their support and prayers.

From 1987 to 1993, Alley was the star of “Cheers.” Winner of an Emmy and a Golden Globe in 1991.

She was in “Drop Dead Gorgeous,” “Veronica’s Closet,” “It Takes Two,” “Sibling Rivalry,” “Shoot to Kill,” “Loverboy,” “Runaway,” and the “Look Who’s Talking” series.

John Travolta praised her early on when they were both in “Look Who’s Talking.”

“My connection with Kirstie was one of the most special I’ve ever had,” the 68-year-old actor and Scientologist wrote on Instagram. “Kirstie! We’ll meet again.”

