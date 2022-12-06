Kirstie Alley was ‘blackballed’ for supporting Trump

In April 2016, when then-Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump was running for office, the actress took to Twitter to “officially endorse” him.

Kirstie Alley died of cancer on Monday at the age of 71. She was known for her iconic roles in movies and TV shows, but in recent years, she was mostly in the news for her outspoken political views, which she said caused the industry that used to love her to “blackball” her.

In April 2016, when then-Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump was running for office, the actress took to Twitter to “officially endorse” him. She had voted for Barack Obama when he ran for president before.

“HELLO BOYS! I’m a woman, and this is my official vote for @realDonaldTrump. I just checked, and Rudy, you’re great!” In a nod to Trump’s lawyer and former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani, Alley wrote this.

Later, Alley changed her mind. In October 2016, she wrote on Twitter, “I hate this election, and I’m no longer supporting either candidate.”

Later, she changed her mind again and said that she would vote for Trump in both the 2016 and 2020 elections.

“I’m voting for @realDonaldTrump because he is NOT a politician. I voted for him four years ago because of this, and I will vote for him again because of this. He moves quickly and will quickly turn the economy around. So there you have it, folks “She wrote in 2020, in October.

Her backing for Trump has upset other celebrities. In 2019, she sparred with Bette Midler when the singer and actress uploaded a Trump rally photo and expressed surprise at seeing so many Black males.

“This photo shows black men. How much did he pay for ‘blackground’?” Midler posted on Twitter about Trump’s racial comments and the 2020 election.

Alley called it “one of the most racist, disgusting ‘jokes’ on Twitter” The actress said Midler’s strong sentiments about Trump and his supporters don’t match reality.

“We understand it, Bette hates Trump and that’s her right, but implying Black males must be PAID to celebrate their OWN political opinions is bigotry. “BLACKGROUND”? WTF??!!” said.

As Alley’s reputation matched with Trump’s, she sometimes mimicked his rhetoric, tweeting “EVIL NANCY PELOSI” in 2020. She wrote, “Don’t believe a word this witch says. she gives witches a poor name.” Alley said Trump backing ruined her career.

“You’re brave, they say. “No, I’m stupid,” I say. It’s blackballing, “Alley said in May 2021. “You can make meth and sleep with hookers as long as you didn’t vote for Trump,” she said. “I feel like I’m in The Twilight Zone.”

Trump called Alley “a fantastic actress, loved by so many, and a true original,” and he “fully appreciated” her support. On Tuesday, the former president wrote on Truth Social: “Kirstie was a big America First & MAGA supporter. We’ll miss her!”

