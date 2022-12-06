Advertisement
Kirstie Alley was full of life prior to her death

Articles
  • Kirstie Alley was best known for her role on the television show Cheers.
  • She won an Emmy for her work in the 1980s and 1990s.
  • Her final appearance on social media came three months before she passed away.
The actress Kirstie Alley, who was best known for her role on the television show Cheers and for her work in films such as Look Who’s Talking, passed away. Her age was 71.

Following the actress’ death from cancer, her final performance has been discovered. She won an Emmy for her work.

In the 1980s and 1990s, the actress was best known for her part in the American sitcom Cheers, in which she played the character Rebecca Howe.

Kirstie made what turned out to be her final appearance on social media platforms such as Instagram and Twitter three months before she passed away.

Cameo is a platform that allows celebrities to send personalized videos to their fans for a fee. She shared a video of herself announcing that she had joined Cameo.

 

Addressing her followers, she said: ‘A bunch of you have been asking to do these greetings, and I always do what you ask me to.

‘If you want something funny or something sincere … “Hi, I love you,” or “Merry Christmas,” or “I want a divorce” … Whatever you need, I’ll do it.’ On Monday, a statement from her family, posted on social media through her official accounts, described her as an “amazing mother and grandmother”.

“To all our friends, far and wide around the world… We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce, and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered,” the statement read.

