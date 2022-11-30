Advertisement
Levitating by Dua Lipa gains massive success

Levitating by Dua Lipa gains massive success

Levitating by Dua Lipa gains massive success

Dua Lipa

  • Levitating is one of two tracks to be certified quadruple platinum by the RIAA.
  • The track has accumulated 1,300,000,000 streams and 539,000 purchases.
  • It was Billboard’s No. 1 Hot 100 hit for the entire year of 2021.
dua lipa

Levitating is one of two tracks from Dua Lipa’s Future Nostalgia album to be certified quadruple platinum by the RIAA, according to reports.

The track has accumulated a staggering 1,300,000,000 streams and 539,000 purchases. According to Luminate, the song has an airplay audience of over 5 billion listeners.

In addition, the song was Billboard’s No. 1 Hot 100 hit for the entire year of 2021, while it peaked at No. 2 on the weekly chart.

Dua Lipa has released two official remixes of Levitating, one of which features Missy Elliott and Madonna. She also created the third one with DaBaby, but she repudiated it after his unpleasant remarks were made public.

Dua and her collaborators created the music in a single day at Sarm Studios in London, according to the publication.

