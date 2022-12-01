Lindsie Chrisley Says Holiday Season Will ‘Look a Lot Different This Year’

Lindsie Chrisley dreads the holidays.

The Chrisley Knows Best star said on her Southern Tea podcast that the holidays aren’t always joyful and that nothing will be the same while her family struggles with her parents’ imprisonment.

In her family, Christmas has always been a major deal. “My folks always adorned our home magically for Christmas. My family’s situation has made this year unusual.”

Lindsie, 33, offered a phrase that summed up how she felt and moved her to tears.

“You’ll meet a lot of stressed-out folks this season. Friends, relatives, colleagues, instructors, grocery store strangers, “Said. “For some, it’s the happiest time of year, but for others, it’s the saddest, loneliest, most stressful, most painful. No one is too busy to be nice, compassionate, and patient. Love is the finest gift you can offer today.”

Lindsie said that it’s sometimes best to hide the facts, especially with youngsters.

“When you have children, even if you’re not in the holiday spirit — and this applies to any time in life, it can be a random Thursday — you kind of have to put a front in a sense like, OK, everything’s good and everything’s happy and, like, we’re going to have a good time,” said the former reality star, who shares 7-year-old son Jackson with ex-husband Will Campbell.

Lindsie plans to start afresh in January after the holidays.

“July decorations come to mind. This year I’m OK with being rushed “said. “I’m done. 2019 is ready.”

“So much has occurred, I need a break,” she added.

Todd, 53, and Julie, 49, were imprisoned for bank fraud and tax evasion. Todd received 12 years and 16 months probation, Julie 7 years and 16 months.

Former accountant Peter Tarantino got 36 months for fraud.

