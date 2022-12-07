Lizzo’s bold style statement at People’s choice awards

Lizzo was the centre of attention at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards.

The singer/actress wore a multicoloured Alexander McQueen outfit for the ceremony.

Her Amazon Prime video series defeated RuPaul’s Drag Race to win the 2022 Emmys.

The 2022 People’s Choice Awards were held on December 6 at the Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, California, where Lizzo was the centre of attention as she collected the People’s Champion Award. The “Truth Hurts” singer rocked a structured, multicoloured Alexander McQueen outfit with a caged bodice and a bird and flower motif for the ceremony. She accessorised with vibrant nails, a bold haircut, and gold chain jewellery.

The 34-year-old received recognition for her dedication to promoting diversity and inclusiveness for people of all races, genders, sexual orientations, and sizes in addition to receiving the prize for The Song of 2022 for “About Damn Time.” The Female Artist of 2022, Social Celebrity of 2022, Album of 2022 for Special, and Competition Show of 2022 for Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls were among the other accolades she was competing for.

Lizzo’s good night comes three months after her Amazon Prime Video series defeated multi-year champion RuPaul’s Drag Race to win the prize for Outstanding Competition Program at the 2022 Emmys. The famous person shed a tear while giving her award speech on stage and spoke openly about how she grew up longing to see someone who looked like her on film.

“The trophy is nice, but my emotion is for these people who are on this stage with me, the stories that they shared, they’re not that unique; they just don’t get the platform,” she said on stage. “Telling stories. Let’s just tell more stories. When I was a little girl, all I wanted to see was me in the media. Someone fat like me, Black like me, beautiful like me.”

The Emmy winner added, “If I could go back and tell little Lizzo something, I’d be like, ‘You’re gonna see that person but bitch, it’s gonna have to be you.'”

