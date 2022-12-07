Mahira Khan shines with ethereal elegance

The lovely actress and fashion star Mahira Khan are most known for her audacious performances and stunning photo sessions. She is an accomplished artist who stays engaged on social media for her devoted followers. Who also adore Mahira’s lovely appearance in all of the photoshoots and motion photos.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Mahira Khan (@mahirahkhan)

Advertisement

These pictures made people go crazy over the Humsafar actress’s stunning beauty. Her stunning beauty will have you falling in love with her all over again. Her every look, whether in dramas, shoots, or casual appearances, gives us serious fashion goals. She is a talented actor who has gained a lot of recognition for her outstanding performances during her acting career.

Mahira Khan is a Pakistani film actress and model. She was born on December 21st, 1984 in Karachi. Her acting career began in 2006 with the drama serial Humsafar.

Also Read Mahira Khan reveals her favourite scene with Shah Rukh Khan in Raees Mahira Khan is a queen of Lollywood. She began her career as...