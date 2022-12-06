Margot Robbie discusses how she improvised a scene

Margot Robbie revealed about improvising a scene in Babylon

The actress had to convince the film’s director to get the scene done.

She also kissed Katherine Waterston, though it wasn’t in the original script

Director Damien Chazelle’s upcoming old Hollywood epic, Babylon, features a sequence with Brad Pitt that Margot Robbie arranged that wasn’t originally in the script.

The actress admitted to kissing the well-known actor secretly during one of the sequences in a conversation with a leading magazine

“That wasn’t in the script,” shared the Academy-nominated actress, “but I thought, ‘When else am I gonna get the chance to kiss Brad Pitt? I’m just going to go for it.’”

Robbie shared that she had to convince director Damien Chazelle to get the scene done.

“I said, ‘Damien, I think Nellie would just go up and kiss Jack,” she said.

“And Damien was like, ‘Well, she could – wait, hold on. You just wanna kiss Brad Pitt.’ And I was like, ‘Oh, so sue me. This opportunity might never come up again.’ And he was like, ‘It does work for the character,’ and I was like, ‘I think so.’”

In the movie, Robbie plays the erratic up-and-coming starlet Nellie LaRoy, who is in search of fame. Pitt, in contrast, depicts Jack Conrad, one of the biggest movie stars in the world, as being true to type.

“He was like, ‘No, do it again. That really works.’ I was like, ‘Oh, great,’” the Suicide Squad star laughed after the scene worked out. “I actually kissed Katherine [Waterston], as well, but I don’t know if that made the cut,” she added.

Prior to this, Robbie and Pitt co-starred in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood (2019) and Adam McKay’s The Big Short, respectively (2015). The two did not, however, have a chance to work together until Babylon, according to People.

The release date of Babylon is December 23, 2022.

