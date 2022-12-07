Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Mawra Hocane steals hearts with new photoshoot

Mawra Hocane steals hearts with new photoshoot

Articles
Advertisement
Mawra Hocane steals hearts with new photoshoot

Mawra Hocane steals hearts with new photoshoot

Advertisement
  • Mawra shared pictures on her Instagram handle where she looked innocent and radiant.
  • The viral photos are getting a lot of likes on social media.
  • She is known for her leading roles in several television serials including Aahista Aahista, Billo Bablu Aur Bhaiyya, and many more.
Advertisement

Mawra Hocane is proving that she can pull off any style with ease. We can all agree that remaining fashionable is difficult, especially when you have admirers that look up to you.

Recently Mawra shared pictures on her Instagram account where she looked innocent and radiant.

Take a look!

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Mawra Hocane (hussain) (@mawrellous)

Advertisement

The viral photos are getting a lot of likes on social media and there are also interesting comments from users. After her photos went viral, her admirers reacted positively.

Mawra Hocane is a renowned name in the Pakistani media industry. She has made her name with her acting skills and talent. She entered the media industry at a very young age and has a long list of excellent achievements to her credit.

She is known for her leading roles in several television serials including Aahista Aahista, Billo Bablu Aur Bhaiyya, and many more.

She is one of the most talented and top-class actresses in the showbiz industry. With her outstanding performances in Pakistani films and television dramas, she has won millions of hearts.

Advertisement

Also Read

Urwa hocane and Mawra hocane at the Tichbutton premiere
Urwa hocane and Mawra hocane at the Tichbutton premiere

Two gorgeous prominent females in Pakistan's entertainment business are Urwa Hocane and...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lifestyle News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Urwa Hocane delights fans with stunning pictures
Urwa Hocane delights fans with stunning pictures
Sarah Khan’s latest photos will steal your heart
Sarah Khan’s latest photos will steal your heart
Ayeza Khan treats fans with latest photoshoot
Ayeza Khan treats fans with latest photoshoot
Aiman Khan looks gorgeous as the sun kisses her skin
Aiman Khan looks gorgeous as the sun kisses her skin
Sajal Aly treats fans with her alluring BTS clicks
Sajal Aly treats fans with her alluring BTS clicks
Hailey Bieber displays her
Hailey Bieber displays her "Apple-Sized" ovarian cyst
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story