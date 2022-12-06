Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Maya Jama turns heads in style at British Fashion Awards

Maya Jama turns heads in style at British Fashion Awards

Articles
Advertisement
Maya Jama turns heads in style at British Fashion Awards

Maya Jama (L) and Stormzy (R)

Advertisement
  • Maya Jama and Stormzy drew eyebrows as they arrived at the British Fashion Awards separately.
  • The TV presenter looked absolutely gorgeous in a striking black gown with a matching wide-brimmed hat.
  • The 29-year-old rapper dated Maya between 2015 and 2019 and is now rumored to be dating again.
Advertisement

Maya Jama and Stormzy drew eyebrows as they arrived at the 2022 British Fashion Awards separately on Monday night after they apparently resumed their relationship.

The television presenter, 28 looked absolutely gorgeous in a striking black gown with a matching wide-brimmed hat as she made her grand entry for the magnificent occasion.

Maya cut a strong figure in her black bustier gown with a torso cutout, which she paired with a tilted straw hat with a broad brim.

The soon-to-be Love Island host complimented her seductive attire with a black and white jeweled collar necklace and matching earrings.

Maya complemented her outfit with black stiletto shoes to complement the figure-revealing black dress she wore.

Meanwhile, Stormzy displayed his great taste by wearing a black coat and pants with leather gloves and a scarf.

Advertisement

It comes after Maya and her ex Stormzy had apparently resumed their romance.

The 29-year-old rapper Stormzy dated Maya between 2015 and 2019, and they are now rumored to be dating again.

A source revealed, “Stormzy and Maya are together again. They’re taking it slow but are very much back in each other’s lives after a long time when they didn’t speak or see each other.”

Also Read

Watch: Maya Jama shares sizzling looks in pink costume in Miami
Watch: Maya Jama shares sizzling looks in pink costume in Miami

MAYA Jama posed in a pink jumpsuit to show off her stunning...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle receive warning by Princess Diana's former butler ahead of their show
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle receive warning by Princess Diana's former butler ahead of their show
Prajakta Koli talks about ring that she received from Karan Johar
Prajakta Koli talks about ring that she received from Karan Johar
Prince Harry has authority to stop release of his Netflix show's teaser?
Prince Harry has authority to stop release of his Netflix show's teaser?
Will Kajol work with Shah Rukh Khan again? Know here
Will Kajol work with Shah Rukh Khan again? Know here
Video of Khloe Kardashian working out in gym goes viral
Video of Khloe Kardashian working out in gym goes viral
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 price in Pakistan & specifications
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 price in Pakistan & specifications
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story