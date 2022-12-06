Maya Jama turns heads in style at British Fashion Awards

Maya Jama and Stormzy drew eyebrows as they arrived at the British Fashion Awards separately.

Maya Jama and Stormzy drew eyebrows as they arrived at the 2022 British Fashion Awards separately on Monday night after they apparently resumed their relationship.

The television presenter, 28 looked absolutely gorgeous in a striking black gown with a matching wide-brimmed hat as she made her grand entry for the magnificent occasion.

Maya cut a strong figure in her black bustier gown with a torso cutout, which she paired with a tilted straw hat with a broad brim.

The soon-to-be Love Island host complimented her seductive attire with a black and white jeweled collar necklace and matching earrings.

Maya complemented her outfit with black stiletto shoes to complement the figure-revealing black dress she wore.

Meanwhile, Stormzy displayed his great taste by wearing a black coat and pants with leather gloves and a scarf.

It comes after Maya and her ex Stormzy had apparently resumed their romance.

The 29-year-old rapper Stormzy dated Maya between 2015 and 2019, and they are now rumored to be dating again.

A source revealed, “Stormzy and Maya are together again. They’re taking it slow but are very much back in each other’s lives after a long time when they didn’t speak or see each other.”

