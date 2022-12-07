Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have a fancy night out in New York City

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the Robert F. Kennedy Ripple of Hope Award Gala.

They were honoured for their work in racial justice, mental health, and other social impact action.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was honoured posthumously.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have returned to New York for an important reason.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the Robert F. Kennedy Ripple of Hope Award Gala in New York City on Tuesday evening. The award was given to the pair in recognition of their work in racial justice, mental health, and other social impact action through their Archewell Foundation.

Markle Meghan wore a white off-the-shoulder dress with long sleeves, black accessories, and her hair brushed back into a low bun, while Prince Harry looked dapper in a classic suit and black tie.

They walked hand in hand from the car to the blue carpet, where they posed for photos with Kerry Kennedy, while Prince Harry clutched an umbrella.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also attended the gala and was honoured with the Ripple of Hope Award for his brave leadership during the Russian invasion. Siris co-founder Frank Baker, Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan, and Invenergy CEO Michael Polsky were also among the 2022 laureates. The ceremony also honoured NBA legend and civil rights activist Bill Russell posthumously.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, Colin Kaepernick, Nancy Pelosi, former President Barack Obama, and Vice President Joe Biden are among previous Ripple of Hope recipients.

Alec Baldwin hosted the event.

Kerry Kennedy previously told El Confidencial’s Vanitatis magazine in Spanish that Prince Harry, 38, and Markle Meghan , 41, exemplified the “moral courage” against injustice that her father famously called for in his iconic Ripple of Hope speech at the University of Cape Town in South Africa over 50 years ago when apartheid reigned.

“When my father went to South Africa in 1966, he spoke in front of a white audience and said that the problem in this generation is talking about racial justice. He also spoke of moral courage, saying that few would have the courage to question their colleagues, family and their community about the power structure they maintained,” Kerry said, per a translation. “And this is what Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have done.”

“They went to the oldest institution in British history and told them what they were doing wrong, that they couldn’t have structural racism within the institution; that they couldn’t keep a misunderstanding about mental health,” she went on to say, referring to the British monarchy. “They knew there would be consequences, that they would be shunned, that they would lose their family, their position within this structure, and that people would blame them. They did it anyway because they felt they couldn’t live with themselves unless they questioned this authority. I believe they have shown bravery in taking this move.”

