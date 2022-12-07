Meghan Markle and Prince Harry heckled at awards show

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were given The Ripple of Hope Award for speaking out against racism.

Guest host Rob Rinder said they didn’t have “humility” to accept the award.

He said other activists deserved it more than the royal couple. We want to know if you agree with him.

As Prince Harry and Meghan walked into an awards show in New York last night, someone yelled at them, “What do you think about destroying the Royal Family?”

Huge crowds waited in the rain outside the Midtown Hilton hotel in the city to see the Duke and Duchess of Sussex before The Ripple of Hope gala.

As the press tried to get the couple’s attention before their Netflix docuseries, Harry could be heard saying “so many questions” as they were led away.

But journalist Fred Dimbleby posted a clip to Twitter that showed a heckler shouting at them in much clearer language.

Others in the crowd, who were farther away from the hotel and red carpet, can be seen on the video trying to film the couple on their phones while others cheer them on.

As Harry gets out of a car, he can hear a woman say: “There he is! There he is!”

“Harry, come here!” says a man.

Then the heckler joins in while Harry waits with an umbrella for Meghan to get out of the car.

In the clip, the man, who seems to have an English accent, talks to the couple, but they don’t answer, and it’s not clear if they could hear him.

The man can also be heard saying, “Meghan, you’ve ruined the Royal Family!”

The trailer for their docuseries came out last Thursday, and this was the first time the Sussexes had been seen in public since then.

They were caught on camera yesterday getting out of a private plane in New York City and quickly walking to a car.

