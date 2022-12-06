Millie Bobby Brown vacations with boyfriend Jake Bongiovi

On December 5, 2022, the Stranger Things star posted a few pictures from their beach vacation to Instagram.

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi are enjoying a beach vacation.

The 18-year-old Enola Holmes star posed for a Polaroid-style photograph wearing a white bikini

As they travel to a beach holiday, Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi are basking in the sunshine.

The 18-year-old Enola Holmes star posed for a Polaroid-style photograph wearing a white bikini as a beaming Bongiovi stood behind her with his arms encircling her shoulders. He, on the other hand, removed his shirt and sported a pair of black shorts.

“sunny one so true, i love you,” Brown captioned the adorable post with the lyrics to the iconic 1963 song Sunny by Bobby Hebb.

Meanwhile, 20-year-old Bongiovi, who’s the son of musician Jon Bon Jovi and his wife Dorothea Hurley, shared his own polaroid photo from their getaway.

“What’s the one thing you’d take to a desert island ?” he asked under a candid snapshot of him and Brown holding hands, appearing to have come back from a dip in the ocean.

Brown was quick to respond to that question in the comments as she wrote, “u boo.”

Under Millie’s post, fans gushed over the young couple’s romance with even Instagram’s official handle commenting “shining so sincere [sun emoji]”

Even model Larsen Thompson commented, “Too cute [loved emoji] love you together”

Before declaring their relationship as official on Instagram (the app where they actually met) in November of last year, Brown and Bongiovi were upfront about their connection, according to People.

Together, they have since shared significant life events such as their first Christmas, their red carpet debut at the 2022 BAFTA Film Awards, and the upcoming Stranger Things season 4 premiere. Earlier this month, the two were pictured together at the Enola Holmes 2 premiere.

