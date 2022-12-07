Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Navin Waqar displays her fitness while wearing western clothing

Navin Waqar displays her fitness while wearing western clothing

Articles
Advertisement
Navin Waqar displays her fitness while wearing western clothing

Navin Waqar displays her fitness while wearing western clothing

Advertisement
  • Navin Waqar displays her fitness while wearing western clothing.
  • The popular Hum TV series Humsafar helped Pakistani television actress Navin get international recognition.
  • She is incredibly skilled and stunning.
Advertisement

The popular Hum TV series Humsafar helped Pakistani television actress Navin Waqar get international recognition. She is incredibly skilled and stunning.

As Sara, the character she created, gained popularity, she rose to fame quickly. Navin began her career in the past as a VJ. Later, she made a complete switch to acting and modelling.

Navin has been maintaining her health flawlessly while pursuing a very demanding workout regimen. The Mol actress now regularly spends a lot of time working out. She also shared photographs from her sexy photo shoot on Instagram.

In western clothing, she is displaying her trim and toned figure. Additionally drawing attention from the public are the daring clothes. The internet has gone crazy about Navin Waqar’s new, daring appearance. Look at this:

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Navin Waqar (@navinwaqarofficial)

Advertisement

 

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Navin Waqar (@navinwaqarofficial)

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Navin Waqar (@navinwaqarofficial)

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Navin Waqar (@navinwaqarofficial)

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Navin Waqar (@navinwaqarofficial)

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

Advertisement

A post shared by Navin Waqar (@navinwaqarofficial)

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Navin Waqar (@navinwaqarofficial)

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Navin Waqar (@navinwaqarofficial)

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Navin Waqar (@navinwaqarofficial)

Advertisement

Also Read

Navin Waqar’s appearance at the film “Carma” premiere, drew criticism
Navin Waqar’s appearance at the film “Carma” premiere, drew criticism

Talented Pakistani television actress and model Navin Waqar debuted in the entertainment...

Advertisement

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Lizzo’s bold style statement at People's choice awards
Lizzo’s bold style statement at People's choice awards
Will Deepika Padukone present FIFA WC trophy during finals?
Will Deepika Padukone present FIFA WC trophy during finals?
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's titles at risk after December 9th
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's titles at risk after December 9th
Rain of 'dislikes' on Meghan Markle, Prince Harry documentary trailer
Rain of 'dislikes' on Meghan Markle, Prince Harry documentary trailer
Ant Anstead and Christina Hall reaches custody agreement
Ant Anstead and Christina Hall reaches custody agreement
Royal fans angry with Prince William and Kate Middleton
Royal fans angry with Prince William and Kate Middleton
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story