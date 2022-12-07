Navin Waqar displays her fitness while wearing western clothing.

Navin Waqar’s appearance at the film “Carma” premiere, drew criticism
Talented Pakistani television actress and model Navin Waqar debuted in the entertainment...
The popular Hum TV series Humsafar helped Pakistani television actress Navin Waqar get international recognition. She is incredibly skilled and stunning.
As Sara, the character she created, gained popularity, she rose to fame quickly. Navin began her career in the past as a VJ. Later, she made a complete switch to acting and modelling.
Navin has been maintaining her health flawlessly while pursuing a very demanding workout regimen. The Mol actress now regularly spends a lot of time working out. She also shared photographs from her sexy photo shoot on Instagram.
In western clothing, she is displaying her trim and toned figure. Additionally drawing attention from the public are the daring clothes. The internet has gone crazy about Navin Waqar’s new, daring appearance. Look at this:
