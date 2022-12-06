Netflix looking to add classic my Dr. Frankenstein by Guillermo del Toro

Netflix intends to include Guillermo del Toro’s Dr. Frankenstein in 2022.

Netflix intends to include Guillermo del Toro’s legendary monster film Dr. Frankenstein. Guillermo Del Toro is now on a roll on Netflix, with projects such as Pinocchio and Cabinet of Wonders in 2022.

According to What’s on Netflix, while fans wait for the renewal of Cabinet of Curiosities, interest has switched to Del Toro’s latest title for the streaming service.

Speaking about his next film, Del Toro told the Variety Awards podcast, “Well, I’m working on a monster movie; I cannot announce the title because it may change, and I could wind up making something else.

He continued, “But right now, I’m writing and designing. And we have for the last couple of years. Hopefully, it’ll be next, but anything can happen.”

First published in 1818, by Mary Shelley, Frankenstein became a global emblem for horror movies and series for decades. The figure of Frankenstein has been re-copyrighted by Universal Pictures, but the story of Frankenstein is in the public domain.

In March 2022, Netflix began looking to adapt Elizabeth S. Wrightson’s novel Frankenstein.

Sources also told the site that Oscar Isaac, famed for Dune, Disney+’s Moon Knight, and Star Wars, is in talks to feature in the future picture.

