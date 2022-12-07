Nida Yasir reveals the women who invited ‘Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja’ Ayesha to her show

Nida Yasir introduced the person who brought the “Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja” viral girl to the show, saying, “I didn’t invite Nida Yasir.”

A few months ago, Nida Yasir was at the heart of a debate after she made a comment about a Formula 1 racing car that was widely mocked on social media. Even Nida’s husband Yasir poked fun of the video because it had received so many retweets. The guests who were invited to take part in this show also backed Nida Yasir, claiming that there is nothing funny about a program host who doesn’t know how many people can fit in a Formula One car.

But Nida Yasir is the target of people’s ire on social media once more. On social media, a video of a girl named Ayesha dancing to the Indian song Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja has gone popular. Social media users enjoyed this girl’s dance moves and her sweet video, and prominent pages reshared it to increase its visibility. Nida Yasir also encouraged her to appear in her program and promptly invited her to her morning show in three to four days as soon as this girl’s celebrity began to travel from Pakistan to India and then the rest of the world.

Nida Yasir introduced the person who brought the “Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja” viral girl to the show, saying, “I didn’t invite Ayesha.”

However, Yasir Nawaz recently took part in Nida Yasir’s morning show and discussed how Nida goes about her morning. Yasir Nawaz met the woman in charge of the morning show’s content while they were both on the Nida Yasir set. Nida also playfully affirmed that this woman is to blame if something goes wrong on my morning show. Nida claims that since this woman is solely responsible for the material, it is not my obligation to determine if it is good or terrible.

