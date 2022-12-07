Olivia Wilde is a s a 2022 People’s Choice Awards winner

Olivia Wilde won the 2022 People’s Choice Awards for her movie Don’t Worry.

The actress and director accepted the prize for Drama Movie of 2022.

During the ceremony, she wore a see-through outfit by Christian Dior.

“Obviously, this award isn’t for me, it’s for the entire production and it’s such an honor to accept it on behalf of our entire Don’t Worry Darling family,” Wilde said on stage. “We made this in 2020 when we weren’t confident that audiences would return to theaters and they showed up during the pandemic to make something that they hoped you guys would show up for, and you did show up. And we’re so, so grateful.”

She congratulated the entire crew, which included everyone from the janitorial workers and transportation team to the COVID safety specialists and stunt performers, in addition to the cast, which also included Chris Pine, Florence Pugh, and Wilde’s ex-boyfriend Harry Styles.

“All these people showed up and they worked so hard, and they made so many sacrifices, just hoping to make something that you would enjoy,” she continued. “So this award means so much to all of us. And it’s a real testament to their hard work. So this is for them. Thank you, so, so much.”

