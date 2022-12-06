Advertisement
Pakistani actor Babrik Shah announces sudden death of his son

Articles
  • Pakistani actor Babrik Shah announces the sudden death of his son.
  • Actor’s youngster drowned and died suddenly.
  • The actor expressed gratitude to the people who had prayed for his son.
Recently, Pakistani actor Babrik Shah made the tragic announcement that his child had passed away unexpectedly.

The star still hasn’t told his followers why his son passed away so suddenly. But as soon as this news started trending on social media, people started to feel sad. And only four years old was his son.

If the renowned Pakistani actor Babrik Shah’s age in 2022 is mentioned, he will be 45 years old. He won the hearts of the public in 2010 with his outstanding performance in Dastaan, the most-watched drama series on Hum TV. In addition to acting, he is a well-known model who frequently participates in fashion or modelling photoshoots.

On his Facebook page, the actor shared two images of his son Zaviar Shah and informed his followers that the child had passed away suddenly. According to Babrik, his son is no longer alive. Babrik continued, “May Allah forgive him and I will always remember him. He was a very intelligent son.”

According to sources, the actor’s youngster drowned and died suddenly. The water tank is where his son perished. The actor expressed gratitude to the people who had prayed for his son. Additionally, the actor affirmed that his son’s untimely death was caused by drowning in a water tank. In addition to the drama “Dastaan,” Babrik Shah also displayed outstanding acting in the drama “Pani Jesa Piyaar.”

