Paris Hilton has a big announcement

  • Fans of Paris Hilton would love nothing more than for the celebrity to drop new music.
  • “I am back in the studio,” she exclusively told at the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball on Dec. 3.
  • Not only can fans expect new songs, but they will be here sooner than you’d expect.
Fans of Paris Hilton would love nothing more than for the celebrity to drop new music. And it appears that their wish will be granted soon.

“I am back in the studio,” she exclusively told at the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball on Dec. 3. Not only can fans expect new songs, but they will be here sooner than you’d expect.

“I have a very exciting announcement that’s gonna be happening on New Year’s Eve, but I can’t say yet,” she revealed, teasing that the tune will be “a very iconic song.”

The 41-year-old, who wed husband Carter Reum in November 2021, will premiere further new content in 2023. On March 14, her most recent book, Paris: The Memoir, will be available.

“I have been writing my book for over a year now and a lot went into it,” she said on the red carpet. “Just having to think about so many things that happened in my life and it really revealed so much because I’ve always been someone who likes to keep a lot in.”

Paris said her book is “such an essential narrative for everyone to hear and that people can relate to,” adding that she intends to “help people” via her experiences. The book explores everything from her climb to popularity to her diagnosis with ADHD.

Paris will undoubtedly talk about her several renowned acquaintances in her autobiography, including her bond with fellow pop singer Britney Spears. The “Toxic” singer’s wedding to Sam Asghari on June 9 was attended by Paris, who skipped a DJing assignment to be there. Paris told,”We had the best time at that wedding.”

“It was literally one of the most iconic rooms ever, just with all of the girls together,” she said, likely referring to her star-studded Instagram pic featuring Donatella Versace, Madonna, Selena Gomez, Drew Barrymore, Britney and herself at the reception.

“And it was very small and intimate,” she continued, “but it just made it so special just to see our little princess walking down the aisle and dancing the night away after. ”

