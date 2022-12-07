Pasoori becomes the most Googled global song in 2022

Pasoori beats BTS song Butter, Srivalli, and Chaand Baaliyan and becomes the most Googled song in the world in 2022. The greatest developments in search on the well-known search engine over the previous 11+ months are summarized in Google’s “Year in Search 2022.” Google has compiled a list of the top 10 searches in a variety of categories, including persons, movies, current events, and much more.

In the category of the best songs, subcontinental melodies have triumphed over international blockbusters. Pasoori, a song by Pakistani singer Ali Sethi, has gone viral and surpassed BTS’ Butter as the most-Googled song this year. Additionally, two songs from India are among the top 10.

Pasoori, sung by Ali and Shae Gill, was made public earlier this year during the 14th season of Coke Studio. The song became a trending audio on social media sites like TikTok and Instagram, which inspired countless covers all around the world. The band’s Butter wasn’t able to top the song, despite BTS’ enormous global appeal. Another single from BTS, titled Dynamite, is within the top 10. The only other band with more than one entry on the list is Imagine Dragons, whose songs Enemy and Believer are now ranked fifth and sixth, respectively.

Advertisement

In the top 10, two songs from India were included. Number 3 on the list is Aditya A’s Chaand Baaliyan, which dethroned a number of international songs and was a viral hit similar to Pasoori. The Telugu hit from last year, Srivalli, from Pushpa: The Rise, completed the top ten at position 10. The fact that Javed Ali is identified in the Google statistics as the vocalist of Srivalli suggests that the Hindi version of the song is the one that has achieved this position. Sid Sriram sang the song’s original Telugu lyrics. Devi Sri Prasad is the composer of the song.

A few more unexpected songs on the list are Backstreet Boys’ 1997 mega hit Everybody, which has made it to number 9 25 years after its release, and French singer Indila’s 2014 song Ainsi bas la vida, which is at number 8.

Also Read Watch: Violinist plays Pasoori on California Street The stunning Pakistani song by Ali Sethi and Shae Gill has taken...