Piers Morgan labels Prince Harry, Meghan Markle documentary ‘wretched’ and ‘despicable’

Piers Morgan has responded to the documentary about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The former Good Morning Britain host called it “wretched” and “despicable”.

The 57-year-old was reacting to the latest trailer and teaser for the six-part Netflix doc.

Advertisement

Piers Morgan, an outspoken TV host, has responded to the documentary about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle by calling it “wretched” and “despicable.”

In his Sun newspaper column, the former Good Morning Britain host raged, “The overall message is clear: the Royal Family and British media are a bunch of nasty, uncaring racists who made their lives hell. But that’s just a vile lie, perpetrated by two people who just wanted to quit royal duty for a life of celebrity luxury in California, funded by trading off the royal status they profess to despise.”

“These two deluded narcissists wouldn’t know the truth if it slapped them round their smug little privileged chops. To date, at least 17 claims they made in the Oprah interview have been proven to be total rubbish,” The 57-year-old stated.

Also Read Prince Harry and Meghan Markle take over Archewell Foundation Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are plunging into Archewell after its president...

Morgan continued: “All the rest of us can do is watch in mounting horror as the Sussexes continue to do their damnedest to bring down the Monarchy and irrevocably tarnish Britain’s image abroad. It’s a wretched, despicable situation.”

Piers criticized Harry for using his deceased mother to promote a reality kiss-and-tell television show. He continued, “It’s all there, from the fake tears – remember how Meghan once demonstrated, thanks to her training as an actress, that she can cry at the drop of a tiara? – to the fake torment and anguish that they’ve wailed about so often that I can almost recite the lines as they sob and fume them.

Advertisement

“The trailer even flashes up imagery of Princess Diana to try, once again, to directly link and compare the two women. Yet Diana was a hundred times more famous, pursued, and beloved, than Markle’s ever been or ever will be.”

Piers was reacting to the latest bombshell trailer and explosive teaser for the six-part Netflix doc, which drops its first part on December 8 before its second installment a week later on December 15.

The tease sees Harry, the Duke of Sussex, powerfully speak against the “pain and agony of women marrying into this institution”.

[embepost slug = “/piers-morgan-slams-jennifer-aniston-for-her-latest-photoshoot/”]